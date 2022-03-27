Win with Meubles, Briarhill on Mollie in the Morning



Tune into Mollie in the Morning this week for your chance to win a €100 gift Card from Meubles Briarhill Business Park, Galway.

Meubles biggest ever sleep sale is now on. Sleep like king’s and queens with up to 50% off quality mattresses, beds, bedroom furniture, sofa beds and bedlinen. Get up to 50% off bedroom furniture for your prince and princess.

Meubles will also magic away your old mattress for free when you purchase a new one.

At Meubles get a great night’s sleep for less during their sleep promotion.

Open 7 days. Visit meubles.ie.