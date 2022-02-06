WIN with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on The Live Wire

This week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner we are celebrating Valentine’s Day by giving you the opportunity each day to win a €50 voucher to spend at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on the Curraghline, Headford Road, Galway.

Whether it has to be a classic bouquet of red roses or something colourful and equally stunning, McGaugh’s have an incredible selection of Valentine’s Day flowers for you to choose from.

At McGaugh’s they pride themselves on their highly qualified and experienced in store florists. With the help of in season flowers they can create any style of bouquet for you, the perfect gift for that special someone, to celebrate a special occasion or just to brighten someone’s day. Personalised messages can also be added to your bouquet.

Why Choose McGaughs

When you choose to shop at McGaugh’s, you are choosing to support a family-run business.

Since first opening our doors in 1999, we have built up a close knit community whose familiar smiling faces we can expect to visit us year-in and year-out. In this ever-changing and fast-moving world, we have welcomed the challenge of pivoting our business offerings to accommodate for your digital and online needs. But our age-old, traditional style of friendly customer service remains the same.