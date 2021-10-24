Win with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on Mollie in the Morning

This week on Mollie in the Morning we have a gift for our listeners with so many possibilities. Mollie and Ollie will give away a €100 bespoke McGaugh’s Gardening Complex gift voucher. Tune in each morning Tuesday to Friday for your chance to win.

A bespoke Gift Vouchers can be redeemed at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on a huge range of top quality products.

With a Gift Voucher from McGaugh’s Gardening Complex, Curraghline Headford Road you could choose to spend it on :

  • Rathwood Garden Furniture or Weber BBQs
  • Ornamental Garden Features, Decorative Stone and High Quality Outdoor pots.
  • Extensive range of Trees, Shrubs, Plants – including planted containers, compost and all your garden care products.
  • Bird care, including an extensive range of bird houses and feeds
  • Fresh Flowers (handmade bouquets and floral arrangements)
  • Indoor house plants and home-ware ornaments
  • AND not forgetting our Christmas Gift Department

Why Choose McGaughs

When you choose to shop at McGaugh’s, you are choosing to support a family-run business.

Since first opening our doors in 1999, we have built up a close knit community whose familiar smiling faces we can expect to visit us year-in and year-out. In this ever-changing and fast-moving world, we have welcomed the challenge of pivoting our business offerings to accommodate for your digital and online needs. But our age-old, traditional style of friendly customer service remains the same….

