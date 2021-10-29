Win with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex

Christmas is just around the corner and everybody has problems finding the perfect gift. It’s stressful trying to find that perfect gift for Mom, Dad, the grandparents, friends & neighbours!

Drop into our Facebook page for a chance to start your gift hunt by winning a lovely novelty Christmas hamper compliments of the Christmas department at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex.

This lovely hamper includes:

A Schumann aka Shrunken Human, a magical creature from the North Pole. His job is to feed the reindeers on Christmas Eve. A lovely plump Robin from Vivid Arts – suitable for indoor or outdoor Original Christmas Biscuits activity kit for the whole family – make and decorate your Christmas biscuits

This year at McGaugh’s Gardening Complex their new Christmas gift department, which opens this weekend, has presents for all your family and friends.

McGaugh’s also have a huge selection of trees and Christmas decorations instore as well. They will also deliver, take deposits and gift wrap on requested AND they are open 7 days -Sunday 12-5.

Visit McGaugh’s Gardening Complex and their new Christmas gift department and you will find a treasure trove of gift ideas waiting to be discovered.

Buy online at mcgaughs.com or call 091-75530.