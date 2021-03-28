Win with McD’s on Galway Talks

print

Spring is in the air, the days are now longer, the sun is out (some of the time anyway!) and things are starting to grow. To celebrate the arrival of Spring in Galway this week on Galway Talks, Keith Finnegan has the perfect prize, all thanks to McD’s!

McD’s in Loughrea and Galway Crystal has given us a superb Melbourne round 4 seater garden set to give away this week! What a fab prize!!. Tune in each day this week for you chance to win.

The time has changed, the evenings are longer, now really is the time to get out in the garden. McD’s have everything you need to get your garden in shape for the Summer. All your garden supplies, seeds and bulbs, outdoor living, birdcare, pest control, home living and much more are all available at McD’s.ie.

About our prize:

The Melbourne Round 4 seater set will be a beautiful center-piece in your outdoor space. This modern design combines style and comfort and ensures you will enjoy many years of dining and relaxing with family and friends. Made from the highest grade of rattan on a cast aluminium frame, this set is durable and strong. This set includes a parasol and matching cushions for your comfort. It is the perfect addition to any outdoor living space.

Chair | Width 61cm | Depth 57cm | Height 83cm

Table | Diameter 110cm | Height 74cm