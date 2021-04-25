Win with McD’s on The Live Wire

print

This week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner we are giving you the chance to enjoy the Summer sunshine with a fantastic prize of a Roma 4 seater outdoor garden set complete with parasol courtesy of McD’s Loughrea and Galway Irish Crystal. Tune in from 12 noon each day this week for your chance to win!

McD’S have everything you can imagine for your Garden all in one on-line shop delivered direct to your door from veg seed and seed potatoes, garden tools and hoses to a fantastic selection of Garden Furniture and BBQ’s. McD’s online shop mcds.ie is the place to be this Summer time.

McD’s permanent store at Galway Crystal. McD’s is pleased to announce the now familiar McD’s Christmas Shop in Galway Irish Crystal is now a permanent Garden Centre and is here to stay, so once those restrictions are lifted folks McD’s in Galway Irish Crytal is the place to go to for all your plants, compost and much much more.

About our prize:

The Roma 6 Seater Dining Set is perfect choice for your garden or patio area. Stylish deep-filled polyester cushions to provide extra comfort. Featuring wipe clean hard-wearing removable polyester cushions with ties. Strong, durable steel frame in tubular powder-coated steel provides robust anti-rust protection ensuring strength and stability. Includes a push-up parasol in matching beige. The 6 chairs are stackable so easy to store away in winter.

Table | Width 152cm | Depth 96cm | Height 70cm

Chair | Width 56.5cm | Depth 75cm | Height 90.5cm