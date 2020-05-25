Win with McD’s, Loughrea on The A List

McD’s introduce Bloomtime at McDs in Loughrea! It’s also soon going to be BLOOMTIME at McD’s in GALWAY IRISH CRYSTAL, – It opens on Friday 29th May! To celebrate this blooming season McD’s have given us a super Huttons garden seating set to giveaway this week. To win tune in each day from 3pm to Alan Murphy on The A List.

The team at McD’s realise that it has certainly been a challenging time over the past few months and no doubt there is still more challenging months ahead, however all the team at McD’s would like to pass on a very sincere THANK YOU for all the support over the past few months, to their loyal customer who had the patience when it was taking 4-5 days to turn deliveries around, to their drivers for getting orders out safely , and to ALL STAFF at McD’s who went that extra mile and beyond to make sure customers where looked after THANK YOU…..THANK YOU……….THANK YOU….

Now is the time to see the Garden starting to burst into colour and it really is bloomtime at McDs in Loughrea , with fresh plants arriving almost daily now the Garden Centre is in a constant flux of change, the variety and choice you will find McDs is staggering and in true McD style it will be easy on your pocket perennial plants are definitely the plants of the month just now with a hundreds of them just about to burst into colour, and what’s great them is that the burst into colour every year.

Hydrangeas are another favourite at McD’s, Roses and Hanging Baskets aplenty, if it’s colour you want right now McD’s Garden Centre in Loughrea is the place to be. If you are looking for advice then look no further than McD’s with 3 resident Horticulturists Rory, Cait & Mary they will have all the answers to your problem.

At McD’s just now as you might expect they are operating a little bit differently than what you would expect; You now enter the store through the Garden Centre. You now exit the store through the main door as normal. All aspects of social distancing are in place. Click and Collect is available through their website. A delivery service is available through the website for those cocooning within the 20km radius of McDs, just place your order and contact [email protected]

It is challenging times however we are all in it together – so stay safe and get planting!