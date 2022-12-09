Win with Mary’s Fish: There is nothing as versatile and luxurious at Christmas as fish! This week 9-12 noon Ronan Lardner has teamed up with renowned fish retailer Mary’s Fish, Old Monivea Road Galway to bring a little taste of perfection to your Christmas table. Tune in all this week from 12 to The Live Wire for a chance to win.

What will make your festive season a tasty and healthy one – Try Mary’s Fish her salmon, prawns or fish cakes or her platters, wellingtons, pates. You can also choose crab or a pre cooked meals and there’s a superb range of sauces and home made brown breads along with all your other favourites fishy treats!

Mary’s Fish also offer gluten free options and remember Christmas gift vouchers are also available!!

As Christmas is nearly here and it is advisable to get your orders in quickly and as soon as possible.

To order and arrange delivery and collection phone 091-760 685

Don’t forget Mary’s Fish Kitchen Takeaway is open this

Thursday 1-6pm,

Friday 1-7pm and

Saturday 1-6pm and

Mary’s Fish Unit 11 Ballybrit Industrial Park, Old, Monivea Rd, Galway thank you for your custom this past year and wish you a happy Christmas and healthy New Year.

Open every day until Christmas!

About Mary’s Fish

Mary Kilcommins knows fish, and she knows her customers. While she supplies many restaurants in the west, from Mayo to the Aran Islands, Mary realises that the domestic customer appreciates advice and guidance on what to do with the daily catch and tasty tips on how to make the most of the fresh fish she sells.

Like all the best modern fishmongers, Mary and her team bring a food loving appreciation to their work, they are cooks as well as sellers of fish. There are several reasons why people shy away from cooking fish, and a lot of it has to do with the preparations being seen as complicated and time consuming.

At Mary’s all the preparation is done for you — skinning, descaling, de-boning, filleting, even cleaning out squid. This is what a good fishmonger will do as part of the normal customer service.

Mary and her crew go above and beyond so not only do you get great fish in the shop in the Ballybrit Industrial Park, you also get ideas, advice and assistance on all the things you need to put a delicious meal on the table at dinnertime, from grilled miso salmon with rice noodles, baked peri-peri John Dory with crushed potatoes, and steamed salmon and veg rice bowl, to smoky hake with beans and greens.

Cooking fish is easy if you get the freshest fish and keep it simple. Why not grill white fish fillets and serve on top of chorizo, cannellini beans, and spinach for a quick dinner that packs in three of your five a day? Pan fry some swordfish steaks with lemon, basil, and garlic, or make a simple baked sea bass with lemon caper dressing.

Every week Mary has some special offers to tempt, from plaice and mackerel fillets to salmon cutlets. In a lot of cases all that is required to make a delicious fish dish is a pan, some oil, seasoning, and three or four minutes to cook, depending on the size. The abundance of fish at the markets changes all the time, and so do the special offers. Head to Ballybrit Industrial Park, and discover the wonderful fish and the fantastic service that will make your life so much easier.