Win with Maldron Hotel Oranmore

Share story:

Join John Morley on Galway Talks from 9am until 12 next week as he will be giving away a 3 course Dinner for two in the Maldron Hotel Oranmore each day.

The carvery is back at Maldron Hotel Oranmore – available 7 days a week.

Traditional carvery Lunch is served 7 days per week at Maldron Hotel Oranmore, and is the ideal lunch stop for a quick work lunch, catching up with old friends or simply celebrating a family occasion.

The carvery features all the traditional favourites you would expect such as roast cuts of quality Irish meat, all served with a modern twist and an emphasis on flavour from roast Turkey & Ham, to Leg of Lamb and the ever-popular rump of beef. Not forgetting our daily fish specials such as Poached Salmon, Pan seared Hake or the homemade fish cakes. Using the finest selection of local produce, each dish is handcrafted by the team of experienced chefs.

Full carvery lunch is served from 12pm to 3pm every day. Menus are individually priced with main course options from just €15.00 with children’s menus available also. Maldron Hotel Oranmore is ideally located just off the N6, so as well as enjoying the superb selection of food, you can enjoy stress and traffic free travel, along with free parking.

If it is just a lite bite you are after, there is a chef on hand to expertly prepare a gourmet wrap, sandwich or ciabatta of your liking. There is also an extensive salad bar selection to choose from if you are looking for an alternative healthy option.

Why not drop in the next time you are passing to experience all they have to offer.