Win with Made in Galway on The Live Wire

It really is the season for giving, and when you think of giving gifts this year why not think of giving something that’s Made In Galway. This week on the Live Wire Ronan will be giving a Made In Galway spectacular artisan and hand crafted collection aptly named the 12 gifts of Christmas.

Made in Galway is a free directory listing of the fantastic range of food and craft producers that Galway has to offer. Made in Galway can direct you right to the doorsteps of world class producers based in Galway. Each listing is regularly updated by the individual producer to ensure it is kept current, and most listings contain links to producers own websites or social media so you can browse even further.

Whether you are a visitor looking for a unique handmade souvenir, or a resident ‘shopping local’; Galway has an incredible variety of top quality authentic local artisan produce to delight all tastes. ‘Made in Galway’ is a Galway County Council initiative designed to support and encourage cultural and economic development in Galway.

Ronan will be giving one lucky listener that chance to win all 12 gifts this week. The Collection of 12 Gifts of Christmas includes items by:

Sadie Cramer

Sadie Cramer is an artist living in Galway with her husband and four children. By means of drawing, painting, and story telling, Sadie creates rhythmic forms, which are by turns, playful, colourful and humorous.

Ambrose & Brid

Ambrose and Brid are an established husband and wife partnership who make, teach and demonstrate woodturning. Working and living on the Wild Atlantic Way in Co. Galway they work as a team, but make very distinctive, individual, handmade work.

Bee Loved

Bee Loved Skincare is an award-winning range that is 100% free from parabens and artificial fragrances and gentle enough for sensitive and problem skin, including psoriasis, eczema, rosacea and dermatitis.

Owner is Mercedes

Tamaru Hunt-Joshi

Turnstone Ceramics are created by Tamaru Hunt-Joshi, an artist based in Moycullen Co. Galway. Her compelling ceramic landscapes and sculptures are inspired by the natural landscapes surrounding her home.

Tribal Foods

Tribal Foods was established in 2014 by husband & wife team, Liam and Theresa Heneghan, to create a unique range of sauces, jams & chutneys which are all made using produce grown on their farm in Athenry. The Heneghan family are the largest glasshouse growers in the West of Ireland.

Tree Bark

Tree Bark run by Jeff Warde and wife Yvonne in Moycullen describes itself as a “A new space for coffee & creatives” -a specialty coffee bar selling Irish crafts and artwork. They also have a photographic studio and run regular events.

Lynsey de Burca

Lynsey de Burca is a jewellery designer and maker who designs and creates beautiful, quality pieces with a minimal aesthetic inspired by the piers and small harbours along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Roisin Cure

Urban Sketching

The studio is where it all happens. Five times a week she hits “admit all” and welcomes students to her zoom sketching classes, from all over the world. She has students in Australia, India, Europe and of course the USA. Over the course of a couple of hours the students draw with Roisin, whatever she has chosen as a subject. Always local, done from life, and all the challenges of urban sketching that she has faced and overcome are shared with the students.