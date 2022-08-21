Win with Loughrea Medieval Festival this week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

Discover Loughrea’s medieval past at Loughrea Medieval Festival from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August. A weekend of free events includes children’s activities, music, food demos, craft demos, short films, a conference, a medieval musical concert and lots more.

To celebrate Loughrea Medieval Festival Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire this week will have some lovely prizes to give away, all thanks to the festival organisers and sponsors. Ronan is looking for listeners to ‘Show us what you see’ by sending us in views of Medieval Loughrea.

To enter our competition you can take a photo of a place of Medieval interest around Loughrea and send it in to Ronan. On Friday Ronan will select the three overall winners. There will be 3 prizes, 1st 2nd and 3rd which are kindly sponsored by Lough Rea Hotel and Spa.

‘Only Fools @ Fawlty Towers’ Saturday 8th October – Comedy Dining Experience including 3 course Dinner for Two Traditional Afternoon tea for Two Two Concert Tickets to ‘Totally Tina Turner’ Tribute Night, Saturday 5th November

The Loughrea Medieval Festival has been developed by the Heritage Office, Galway County Council & Loughrea Medieval Festival Committee and is funded by Galway County Council, the Heritage Council & The Irish Walled Town Network.

To find out more, log onto Galway Community Heritage website and see their social media channels.

For more information see http://loughreamedievalfestival.com/www.loughreamedievalfestival.com and www.facebook.com/loughreamedievalfestival.

Don’t forget you could win with Loughrea Medieval Festival this week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner