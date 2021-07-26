Win with Loughrea CarePlus Pharmacy on The A List

print

Supporting local business is a top priority for us here at Galway Bay FM, so we are delighted to bring you a fantastic competition this week in collaboration with Loughrea’s newest community pharmacy, CarePlus. This week on The A List Alan Murphy will be giving away some CarePlus Pharmacy vouchers and keep an eye on our Facebook for more chances to win brilliant CarePlus Pharmacy vouchers

CarePlus, the independent retail pharmacy group, are celebrating the grand opening of Loughrea CarePlus Pharmacy, under proprietor and pharmacist Eoghan Hanly, whose family has been in the pharmacy business in Loughrea for decades.

Located right beside SuperValu, the new pharmacy has been welcoming the community for the last few months. The new bright and airy outlet caters for all your prescription and wellness needs, stocking leading brands across vitamins, skincare and personal care.

The convenient location boosts free customer parking and is open 7 days a week including bank holidays. Customers can also fill prescriptions online via the CarePlus app and avail of a complimentary delivery service.

The new pharmacy is unlike others in Galway and elsewhere around the country, as it features an exciting digital elements such as easy-to-navigate screens for customers to browse products and shop.

When you drop in to see Eoghan and his team you won’t see shelves and baskets covering the shop floor and walls. Instead, the friendly staff can guide you through a new retail pharmacy experience using convenient touchscreen technology.

The pharmacy also offers a host of health and wellness checks for customers such as BMI checks, blood pressure checks, vaccination programme and baby weighing.

This Friday, July 30th, is the big day for Eoghan and his team, and we will be there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at lunchtime on the day, so be sure to pop down, say hello and check out the new store experience.

Remember you can drop into Eoghan Hanly’s CarePlus Pharmacy in Loughrea Shopping Centre on the Athenry Road and say hello – you’ll be sure of a warm welcome!