Win with Loughnane’s Butchers on Galway Talks

Tune into Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks tomorrow to be in with a chance of winning a Turkey & Ham each day this week with thanks to Loughnane’s Butchers.

Loughnanes Butchers Loughrea now run by Pat’s son John Loughnane are celebrating 80 years. This 3rd generation Butchers was established in 1939. Loughnane’s are very proud of the fact that all their quality Beef and Lamb come from their own farm. Loughnane’s Butchers would like to say a big thank you to their loyal customers.

To say thanks there will be special offers, with in-store tastings and refreshments this Friday and Saturday. Order your free range turkeys, ham, geese, ducks and Christmas Hampers from Loughnane Butchers Loughrea on 841229 and don’t forget to pop in this Friday & Saturday to say Happy Birthday.