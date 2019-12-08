Win with Lough Rea Hotel & Spa on Rise ‘N’ Smile

Always ready to spoil their Listeners, Alan & Ollie on Rise ‘n’ Smile this week have another fab giveaway. You could win the perfect Christmas gift for under the tree all thanks to The Lough Rea Hotel & Spa. We have a selection of tempting vouchers, from Afternoon Tea, Spa Treatments, Concert Tickets of your choice or a Dinner for Two voucher to give away. Tune in from 6:30 each day this week for a chance to win!

Our prizes this week include:

Afternoon Tea for 2 in Lir Lounge at Lough Rea Hotel & Spa. Served with a selection of sandwiches, scones and cakes and delicious desserts to finish! The Perfect Christmas gift for a day out with the girls!

Mud Rasul for 2 people in Shore Island Spa with access to the Thermal Suite A detoxifying mud to exfoliate and nourish the skin. A herbal steam and rain shower afterwards ensures thorough cleansing and pure relaxation

The Thermal Suite includes an aromatherapy sauna, a steam room, a tropical experience shower, ice fountain, soothing foot spas, a Jacuzzi, a samarium and light/dark relaxation rooms – the perfect place to unwind after the busy festive season

Tickets to your choice of concert at Lough Rea Hotel & Spa. Choose from: Rod Stewart Tribute, Foster & Allen, Gina and the Champions, Johnny Mc Evoy, a Country Night with the Stars, Conal Gallen or Pat Shortt! Something for everyone with Lough Rea Hotel & Spa gigs

Dinner for 2 in the Abbey Restaurant at Lough Rea Hotel & Spa – Serving contemporary Irish and European cuisine in warm and inviting surroundings, The Abbey Restaurant is an excellent option for discerning diners offering a range of dishes designed and prepared by a highly experienced and team of chefs, the Abbey is a popular choice for both hotel guests and locals alike.

Wrap it up! The Loughrea Hotel & Spa have Christmas all wrapped up, with vouchers to suit everyone. Vouchers can be purchased from the hotel or online at loughreahotelandspa.com. When you buy vouchers online, they are emailed to you within minutes and can be used in any area in any of the 6 Só Hotels around the country. Choose from afternoon tea, concert ticket packages, spa vouchers, meal vouchers or accommodation vouchers. The perfect gift solution!

Visit loughreahotelandspa.com for more or follow them on Facebook and Instagram