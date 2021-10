This week it’s all about interiors design as Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire has teamed up with the new HOMEworld store just opening in Moycullen. Tune in each morning this week for your chance to win a €100 HOMEworld voucher.

Visit the new Homeworld store in Moycullen and be impressed with the value & quality on offer, find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Homeworld, Galway’s finest purveyor of home furnishings.