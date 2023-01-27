Win with Lady G Beauty & Wellness Rooms: This week on The Live Wire Ronan Lardner has a hamper full of pampering treats for our listeners all thanks to The Lady G Wellness and Beauty Rooms at The Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort. Tune in each day this week for you chance to win!

To celebrate the opening of the Lady G Beauty & Wellness Rooms at the Lady Gregory Hotel Gort, and their partnership with Yonka natural beauty products and treatments, this Friday Feb 3rd from 12noon-5pm the Lady G Beauty & Wellness Rooms inviting everyone to join for an afternoon of

Giveaways & Competitions

Talks at 1.15pm & 2.15pm on Winter Skin by Yonka specialists

FREE skin analysis consultations by Yonka Specialists

Nibbles, bubbles & much more….

Peace, Serenity, Solitude These are the words that come to mind for Lady G’s Beauty & Wellness Rooms.

The Beauty & Wellness Rooms at The Lady Gregory Hotel, Gort are where you can take some time out and treat yourself. Enjoy a relaxing break at one of Galway’s ever popular hotel and enjoy being pampered.

Our wonderful prizes this week include:

Hydralessence Yonka Facial A high-performance treatment that helps your skin to quickly regain its balance, softness and suppleness.

Full Body Massage As the name would suggest, a full-body massage works your entire body from top to toe using a range of different movements, techniques and levels of pressure to relieve tension and stress across all parts of your body.

Shellac Two Week Manicure & Eye Trio which includes an eyebrow shape, eyelash tint and eyebrow tint.

Full Body Spray Tan with Makeupto give you extra confident through enhancing your natural beauty

Luxury Pamper Day: Enjoy the complete Lady G Beauty & Wellness Rooms experience with a Luxury Pamper Day for 2 One lucky winner and a friend will start their day with a visit to Swan Leisure Club to enjoy full use of the facilities to include some time in the sauna, jacuzzi or steam room before they make their way to Lady G for Full Body Massages. This is then followed by a Hyrdalessense Yonka Facial accompanied by a Cocktail or Glass of Prosecco. After all that pampering the lucky duo will be treated to a meal for two (main course, desert with tea or coffee) in our Jack B Yeats bar!

The Lady Gregory is a top hotel choice for a staycation in Ireland as you can explore the very best attractions in Galway during your stay. The Lady Gregory is fortunate with its choice of location, perfectly positioned near the Wild Atlantic Way for easy access to Galway City, Connemara and to north Clare – with the Burren and Cliffs of Moher within close proximity. The hotel has a great advantage of extensive free parking, free WiFi and a regular bus route close by the hotel entrance with direct access to Galway City.

Gort too has many local attractions: from golf at the Christy O’Connor Jnr. designed Gort Golf Course to the historical former homes of W.B. Yeats at Thoor Ballylee and the Lady Gregory at Coole Park. From family activities to the perfect sightseeing locations, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Galway.

Located in one of the finest hotels in Galway, our Beauty & Wellness Rooms offer treatments at extremely competitive prices in our beauty salon and cutting edge treatments in our complimentary health centre. The Swan Leisure Club steam room, jacuzzi and sauna facilities are also available to use as a complimenting addition to your beauty and wellness treatment.

The ethos of the team at The Lady Gregory Hotel is to work from the heart ensuring that you have access to a wide range of treatments in luxurious surroundings and that you feel nurtured and cared for whilst you are there.

A personal journey begins the moment you enter Lady G’s Beauty & Wellness Rooms at our wonderful hotel in Galway and remains long after you leave.

Re-emerge a brand new person- energised, empowered and revitalised. Our professional therapists aim to give the ultimate relaxation experience that extends to embarking on a journey to balance your senses

Remember to tune in to The Live Wire 12-3pm all this week for your chance to Win with Lady G Beauty & Wellness Rooms