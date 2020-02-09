Win with Koztello’s Hair & Beauty Salon’s on Rise ‘n’ Smile

All this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Ollie Turner courtesy of Koztello’s Hair and Beauty Salons we are giving you the chance to pamper yourself.

Each day you have the chance to win a €50 voucher for any of the Salons and on Friday you and a friend could win an Instant Keratin Blowdry treatment which will give you Silky Smooth Hair, Healthier Stronger Hair, Reduced Frizz, Color Protection, Reduces drying and straightening time and lasts for up to 4 weeks.

The Keratin Blow Dry Treatment service is available at Koztello Hair & Beauty Galway Shopping Centre 091-566745 and Koztello Hair & Beauty Knocknacarra 091-860350.

Check out Facebook Koztello Salons, instagram Koztello or pop into any of their shops with late opening Thursday and Friday.