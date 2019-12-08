Win with Kennys Bookshop on Galway Talks

Tune in to Galway Talks from 9am each day this week as Keith Finnegan will be giving listeners a chance to win a fabulous Kennys Bookshop Galway hamper every day. Kennys Bookshop is delighted to unveil their Christmas offerings – hundreds of perfect gifts for all the readers in your life.

The Kennys Bookshop Hamper includes

1. ‘The Institute’ by Stephen King

2. ‘Recovering’ by Richie Sadlier

3. ‘The Gospel According to Blindboy’ by Blindboy Boatclub

4. ‘The Country Girls Trilogy’ by Edna O’Brien

5. ‘Wild Waves and Wishing Wells’ – Irish Folk Tales for children by Orla McGovern

6. ‘1984’ by George Orwell

7. ‘Future Popes of Ireland’ by Darragh Martin

8. ‘The Lost Landscape’ by Joyce Carol Oates

9. ‘River Rose and the Magic Lullaby’ By Kelly Clarkson

10. ‘Bardal Feirmeora’ by Helen Oxenbury

11. ‘The Darkmouth’ by Shane Hegarty

12. ‘Slow’ – a cookbook by Gizzi Erskine

A Kennys Bookshop Gift Card is the ideal gift for the book lover this Christmas! You’ll find all the Christmas Bestsellers – Biography, Fiction, Sport, History, Cookery and so much more in Kennys Booshop this Christmas, in the Liosbán Retail Park and online at Kennys.ie – and they offer free delivery worldwide on thousands of books in every genre in store including fiction, cookbooks, history, Leabhair Ghaeilge, children’s books and much more!

Kennys Bookshop, Liosbán Estate, Tuam Road. Contact 091-709350 for more.