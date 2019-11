Tune into Keith Finnegan next week on Galway Talks from 9:00am where Kenny’s book shop Galway will give one lucky listener the chance to win a hamper of new books in celebration of their Black Friday sale running all week.

Kennys have a 2 for 1 offer on ALL books in store, buy 2 and get the cheapest free on all books until next Monday, Dec 2nd. Plus they have great discounts and special offers running HERE all week too, with free delivery worldwide on all books!’