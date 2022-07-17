Win with Irish Wholesale Flags with On The Move: This week on our afternoon show On The Move Barbara Nic Dhonnacha is flying the Galway flag proudly with a great giveaway courtesy of Irish Wholesale Flags in Tuam. All this week Barbara is giving away a Galway Supports gift pack.

The Wholesale Flgs Gif pack contains 2 x bunting, 2 x car flags, 1 large flag and 1 hand flag all with Galway colours and crest .

Just to let you know – They are open to the public from 9.30am – 5pm Monday to Friday and the weekend before the match too! C’mon Galway!

Tune in each day for your chance to win with ON THE MOVE from 3pm with Barbara, all thanks to Irish Wholesale Flags – celebrating 21 years! located behind the Westwing Restaurant, Galway Rd, Tuam.

Irish Wholesale Flags are now one of the main suppliers of Flags and Bunting to the world market. Check out their website where you can find a unique range of Flags and Flagpoles, Banners and Flag Bunting.

They supply Flag displays and Banners to Hotels and Bars. You can buy flags and accessories on this site. They also carry a large range of pre-made and custom made supporters merchandise.

Wholesale Flags is now one of the largest suppliers of county and club Flags and Bunting to the GAA Flags market. Their customers include retailers ,GAA clubs, Corporate Businesses and Supporters Clubs.

They are happy to take your requests for quotations for large or small orders and they have manufacturers in the UK, Australia ,China and here at home in Ireland.



Wholesale Flags’s unique custom made Flag options provides an opportunity for small businesses or clubs to fly their Flag proudly.



Feel free to take a look at their product range HERE and you can contact Wholesale Flags with any enquiry at

Irish Wholesale Flags, 16 N17 Business Park, Galway Road, Tuam Galway, Co. Galway

Phone: 093 42024 / 087 335 5456

Email: [email protected]