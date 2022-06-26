WIN – With Irish Vintage Scene on The Live Wire.

Way back in 2014 the largest ever vintage and classic vehicle show to take place in Ireland took place in world famous Galway Racecourse. To this day the gathering is still spoken about as the best event ever in Ireland. Well its coming back to Galway on the 3rd July and of course its once again going to be on the Grounds of Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit, this year’s event is already shaping up to be as big if not bigger than the last event.

With Classic car clubs from all over Ireland already booking club stands as well as induvial car, tractors, steam engine all been booked in on a daily basis. There is no charge to Exhibit a classic or vintage vehicle at the event and you can register to attend on the organises website www.irishvintagescene.ie

As well all types of vintage vehicles and display’s there will be trade, food & craft stalls, also there will be free magic show for kids, face painting and balloon modelling right across the venue all day. There will be live music for most of the day on site as well as other attractions yet to be announced.

Tickets for general admission to the event are now on sale online.

This year’s event will be supporting two worthy charities both close to the organiser’s heart the first is An Feileacain who are the Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Association of Ireland, an amazing group of people who help so many grieving parents every year. The second charity is Bru Columbanus which is a home from home accommodation service for families of patients of Cork Hospitals. This was a project established by the Knights of St Columbanus and provides 26 en- suite family rooms with a supporting kitchen and lounge rooms where families can stay while loved ones are in hospital a short distance away. Both these are non for profit Charities.

So as well as providing a great day out Classic Fest 2022 will be supporting two extremely worthy causes. Event organiser Thomas Heave or Irish Vintage Scene magazine says about the event, we are delighted to be organising this event we had a few false starts with Covid as we had planned to hold the show back in 2020 well that’s all gone now and we can get back to doing what we enjoy best, right now it looks like Galway Racecourse will be once again packed to capacity with everything from a early 1900’s to a 1990s classic mini with tractors and machinery of all ages on display across the large site.

The event opens to the public at 10am on Sunday 3rd July, with early bird tickets (33% saving) available on line now at www.irishvintagescene.ie or pay at the gate on arrive.

To follow the event check it out on Facebook at Irish Vintage Scene