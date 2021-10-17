Win with InterContinental Dublin on Mollie in the Morning

Admit it – you’ve been dreaming of a short family getaway! Well this week on Mollie in the Morning we have a 5 star family getaway to giveaway! Mollie and Ollie want to send one family,( two adults and two children) to the InterContinental Dublin for a two night stay with dinner on one evening. Nothing like a five star getaway!! – Join Mollie and Ollie every morning this week for you chance to win.

Our prize this week is all thanks to the elegant Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge Dublin. This prize is for a family of 2 adults and up to 2 children and is valid for 6 months excluding 24th, 25th, 26th and 31st December and includes:

Full Irish Breakfast each morning

Full access to the Wellness Area including 14m heated pool and relaxation area

10% off Spa Treatments featuring ESPA products

Complimentary car parking







The InterContinental is Dublin’s only true 5-Star Urban Resort where space is a luxury and where it is the first choice for traditional luxury with a touch of old-school glamour at its finest. Irish-owned InterContinental Dublin (formerly Four Seasons Hotel) makes a virtue of our tranquil location in Dublin’s most affluent neighbourhood, Ballsbridge, only a short stroll from Dublin city.

InterContinental Dublin offers the most spacious bedrooms and suites in Dublin, a 14-metre swimming pool, Spa and plenty of dining options in The Lobby Lounge and Seasons Restaurant and outdoor Terrace Veranda. The Hotel also has secure on-site parking.

For the ultimate staycation InterContinental Dublin has some very tempting special offer for Autumn.

Family Autumn Stay & Save Offer

Treat the family this autumn mid-term break with InterContinental Dublin’s luxurious family offer. Stay in a luxurious Queen Bed Guestroom with a bottle of Champagne on arrival for parents and sweet treats for children to enjoy.

Enjoy a 5-star breakfast in Seasons for all the family next day. Swim in the 14-metre pool and then hit the relaxation area where parents can receive some well-deserved relaxation time.

This offer includes €50 food and beverage credit, complimentary on-site car parking and is valid until 31st December (except for 24th& 25th December).

This offer is subject to availability and T&Cs apply

Celebrate Suite moments at InterContinental Dublin with their Suite Celebrations Offer

Complimentary upgrade to a Junior Suite

Full Irish Breakfast in Seasons Restaurant

Three Course Dining Experience

Late Checkout to 2pm

Enjoy access to Wellness with Swimming Pool & Relaxation Area

10% off Spa Treatment featuring ESPA products

Complimentary Carparking

Subject to availability. T&Cs apply







For further information go to www.intercontinentaldublin.ie or telephone 01 665 4000