Win with Horkans Garden Centre: This week we giving you a chance to win with On The Move with Marc Roberts. Each day this week we are giving a chance to win Zero, absolutely zero! We have €100 Horkans ZERO lawn care vouchers to giveaway each day.

Just to note: this voucher is valid for lawn care products and only for use in store in Horkans Garden Centre Galway branch but not online.

Lawn moss is a serious issue for all gardeners this spring -Apply Zero lawn liquid now to kill moss overnight Zero is easy to apply – fast acting and safe for pets Zero lawn liquid is now available in store at Horkans Oranmore or at Horkans.ie for a home delivery

For over 80 years, Horkans name has been widely identified with excellence in horticulture and pets in Ireland. Horkans is a family business with a wealth of experience in providing excellent products, expert advice and service to our customers.

Beginning in the 1930s, Horkans has grown their business to include 3 award-winning Garden & Lifestyle Centres, 10 Petworld stores, and 2 online stores.

Each of their Garden Centres offers a wide selection of quality gardening and lifestyle products backed up by knowledgeable and helpful staff.

Horkans customers trust us to help them make vital gardening choices and they repay them with dependable, jargon-free advice and excellent product guarantees.

At Horkans, they have strong beliefs and values, handed down through the generations, which they live out daily.

Supporting the Irish and supporting the locals are very important to Horkans. They work to develop ongoing relationships with suppliers and growers. They strive to give good value for money and listen to the customers that guide us in their decision making.

Horkans is about gardening and growing, plants and pets, history and heritage. Horkans is about living and lifestyle, gifts and green fingers.

Horkans is about families, fun and a great day out for everyone!