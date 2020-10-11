Win with Harvey Norman on Mollie in the Morning

It’s Go Harvey Go! on the Mollie in the Morning this week, we have some amazing prizes to giveaway to celebrate the opening of the fantastic new Harvey Norman store in Knocknacarra. Join Mollie and Ollie for some fun and games all this week and for you chance to win!

Thanks to Harvey Norman our prizes this week include :

Fitbit Versa 3

iPad Wi-Fi | 128GB

Samsung 55″ 4K Ultra HD HDR LED Smart TV

Sage The Bambino Plus Coffee Machine

€500 Harvey Norman Furniture and Bedding Voucher

With 16 stores across the island of Ireland and 290 stores worldwide, Harvey Norman is a leading retailer of furniture, bedding, electrical and computers. Their stores have over 750,000 square feet of retail showrooms and boast a massive range of goods for your home. Shop in-store or online, whatever suits you!

Our energetic, positive and entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in their familiar slogan “Go Harvey, Go!”. Customers know Harvey Norman as a retail destination providing excellent customer service, wide product ranges, reliable advice, competitive prices and generous credit terms.

At Harvey Norman, they believe value is key, but you should never have to compromise on quality and style; which is why they offer a wide range of products to suit all budgets and lifestyles.

They are experts in technology, with not only great prices but the latest and best in every category. In furniture and home furnishings, their worldwide buying power ensures you get the best deal, the latest trends, and top quality. Their buying team strive to bring you the best the world has to offer in terms of style and value, including, where possible, locally made products.

Their business is powered by its people, and passion defines our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers. Purchasing, researching or planning a trip to one of their stores is now easier than ever. They understand that customers lead busy lives so they want to make sure your shopping experience is stress-free and convenient anytime, day or night.

The Harvey Norman website offers all of that and more; browse and buy from an extensive product range with a click of a button, and get it delivered straight to your door or pick it up from your nearest store.