Win with Greenes of Ahascragh on The Live Wire

This week Ronan is giving listeners a chance to win Greenes of Ahascragh. We’ve got a €50 voucher for doors & floors to giveaway each day and an end of week prize of a €500 voucher to spend on doors, floors, bathroom & tiles at Greenes of Ahascragh.

The official launch of the revamped Greenes of Ahasragh takes place this Saturday from 9 to 6pm, join us as we broadcast live from Greenes on Saturday from 9 to 2pm.

The Dulux dog will be there from 11 to 1, and Santa will be meeting the kids from 12 to 2pm. There will be Light refreshments served during the day and most importantly there will be massive discounts in all departments on the day

When you drop in on Saturday you could be in with a chance of winning the customer draw top prize of A €500 voucher for the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

Greenes Hardware Ahascragh have everything for your home from the foundations to the key to your front door. Talk to Martin for the best deals and advice for all your bathrooms, doors and flooring needs.

Topline Greenes of Ahascragh – first for bathrooms, doors and floors. See their extensive range from top suppliers. Topline Greene’s offer a home consultation service on floors from their floor fitter.

Let them plan measure and price your dream floor from the comfort of your own home. Call them on 090 96 88 609 or visit them in store in Ahascragh Ballinasloe.

Topline Greenes of Ahascragh offer a wide range of products in heating & plumbing, stoves, fuel, alternative energy, paints, DIY, agriculture and veterinary, bathrooms, and doors and floors. They offer delivery, paint mixing, free quotations, and the knowledge that comes with 100 years of combined hardware experience.

For DIY and hardware advice, talk to Mike at the Trade Counter in Greenes. He’s the man with the cap. If you are building renovating decorating or doing a bit of DIY Mike will help and advise you every step of the way