Win with Geraghty Menswear on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

Written by on 9 December 2018

This week on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan you could win some stylish menswear compliments of Geraghty Menswear.  Tune in each day for your chance to win.

Geraghty Menswear “under the town clock ” Lombard Street, Galway is celebrating it’s 85th Christmas

Two floors of Quality clothing, casual wear, knitwear, shirts, trousers, jeans and casual jackets, and of course dressy menswear including suits, blazers, shirts, ties, trousers and coats  Geraghty Menwear has the  biggest selection ever now in stock and great prices too !!!!!

Drop in and check out their Christmas offers in store and don’t forget a Geraghty Menswear gift voucher is the perfect gift for the men in your life.  Remember if it’s men’s clothing it’s got to be Geraghtys, under the town clock.   Looking good for Christmas Mr Geraghty!

Geraghty Menswear was established in 1934 and it is a trusted name in Galway and beyond, offering customers an excellent choice of quality menswear, complimented by a commitment to providing friendly expert service and value for money.  We have an attractive state of the art store, with the very best facilities that would look the part in Grafton Street or Knight’s Bridge, it’s right here on your door step in Lombard Street, Galway.

