Win with Galway Vintage & Heritage Club on The Live Wire

This is the 7th year of the annual vintage & heritage show. Event is open at 10am to the public.

There will be an extended menu of food and beverages available on the day. This year Jason Moyles and Frank Nelson will be providing the music so bring your dancing shoes. This year will be celebrating FIAT Tractors, Mini, Ford Capri and Ford Anglia. As usual there will be loads of activity in the working field. For the younger group there will be a fun fair and entertainment as-well as a display of birds of prey. Over 30 overseas Vintage trucks will also be attending the event.

