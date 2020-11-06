Win with Galway Science Week on Mollie in the Morning

Science Week 2020 has kicks off and it’s all gone virtual.

This week on Mollie in the Morning Mollie and Ollie are tapping into the young scientific talent of Galway. If you have a young curious mind or a mad kitchen scientist in your household then tune in each morning this week. Mollie and Ollie have some fab JAM Hang Around Bluetooth Speaker to giveaway each morning too!.

The Galway Science and Technology Festival, as part of SFI’s National Science Week, starts this Sunday 8th November and runs until Sunday 22nd, when it will finish with a fantastic Virtual Festival Show which promises to capture all of its usual fun and excitement of the annual Exhibition.

The Festival will run for two weeks from 8th November, and this year all 226 primary schools in Galway city and county will receive a STEM based workshop and the opportunity to participate with many other exciting workshops including Corrib Coding supported by volunteers from local company SAP.

The culmination of the Festival will be in the ‘Virtual Festival Show’, an interactive, online production on Sunday, 22nd November featuring special presenters, John Sharpson and Clara Murray from RTE Jnr After School Hub, and STEAM demonstrations and fun activities for the whole family to watch and enjoy together.

Now in its 23rd year, the Festival educates, inspires and motivates Galway to be curious about the world around us, and to nurture in students of all ages an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). The Festival’s famous centre piece Exhibition Day, usually hosted by NUI Galway, will be streamed online as an interactive production bringing favourite attractions alongside new features for 2020.

This Virtual Festival Show will feature Scientific Sue’s ‘Bouncing Bubbles’; NUI Galway’s Dr Michel Dugon’s “Snakes and Spiders” and Cell Explorers’ “Guide to extracting DNA from a banana”; a juggling class with James Soper and a short film on “Ocean’s Connection and Care” by Galway Atlantaquaria.

The show will also include the Science of Dance and Exercise alongside some great moves to be learned and a great piece on the Science of Magical Santa and how he is protected from Covid-19 when he travels the globe on Christmas night.

All of the latest news and information will be updated at www.galwayscience.ie

About the prizes:

JAM Hang Around Bluetooth Speaker – HX-P505 – Hang Around for as long as you want today. This compact speaker has up to 20 hours of playtime with its 30-metre/100-foot Bluetooth® range.

Rugged and waterproof, the Hang Around can handle the wildest party in town. The amazing dual drivers and bespoke dual passive bass radiators pack an awesome punch for its size.

Better still, pair it with another Hang Around for a fuller stereo sound. They are dirt-proof and submersible in water up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.