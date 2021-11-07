Win with Galway Science Week on Mollie in the Morning

With some impressive astronomical calculations Mollie and Ollie had deduced that it is in fact Galway Science Week once more Q.E.D. Its a week to indulge your curiosity about the world of science and technology. Join Mollie and Ollie to find out more and for a chance to win some very cool wireless earbuds thanks to the Galway Science and Technology Festival 2021. Tune from 6:30am each morning this week.

Galway Science and Technology Festival Announces 2021 Programme

Galway Science and Technology Festival (GSTF) runs from the 7th to 21st of November, as part of Science Foundation Ireland’s National Science Week, as a blended Festival with both in-person and online events, it will offer its trademark sense of fun and excitement to humans of all ages.

This year the festival offers all primary schools in Galway city and county the chance to participate in a range of exciting workshops, talks and events. Now in its 24th year, the Festival continues to inspire and motivate Galway to be curious about the world, and to nurture an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). The Festival is sponsored by Medtronic, local multi-national and indigenous companies, third level institutes and local government and government agencies.

The Festival theme is ‘Creating our Future’, encouraging input from young people and their families, and the general public, on innovative ways to improve our city and our planet. The Festival theme is part of the wider government-led project inviting people to submit their ideas, big and small, on how research can build a better future for all.

The Festival is encouraging everyone to get involved through participation in a Brainstorm day in your classroom or at home on Wednesday 10th November. Submit your ideas to CreatingOurFuture.ie or post them on our Facebook page or Twitter, Instagram page with #galwayscience #creatingourfuture. The Festival will award prizes for creative ideas posted during the Brainstorm day.

Public Talks

The Festival will host several events for the general public. There will be a panel discussion on ‘Insecure Ireland: what has happened to our energy supply?’ in the Black Box Theatre, Galway, on Tuesday, 16th November at 7pm.

The discussion will be moderated by journalist Lorna Siggins and will include speakers from IBEC, NUI Galway, UCC and the Government to discuss the security of Ireland’s energy supply, the future of new, renewable energy sources, the rising costs of energy, and the growing challenge of energy poverty. Tickets are €5 and available through the Town Hall Theatre.

The wonderful Dr Barry Fitzgerald is back with ‘Science of Spider-Man‘, describing the science behind the fantastic powers of the iconic superhero character. This event will include a screening of the 2019 movie Super-man: Far From Home in An Pálás cinema on Tuesday, 17th November, starting at 7pm. Tickets available from An Pálás Cinema.

The ‘Science of Sea Swimming‘ in the Black Box Theatre on Thursday 18th November at 8pm will feature award-winning surfer Easkey Britton, physicist Jessamyn Fairfield and swim coach Caitriona Lynch. They will discuss the link between the moon and the tides, our connection to the ocean, and how to engineer your way to the perfect swim technique. Tickets are just €10 and available through the Town Hall Theatre.

Paul Mee, Chair of the Festival said.

“I am pleased to welcome the 24th Galway Science & Technology Festival and would encourage everyone to get involved in the events centred around the theme of ‘Creating our Future’. We are thrilled to be able to place over 500 free individual events in local schools thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. Our mission is to educate people about the world we live in and inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists.”

Schools Programme

The school’s programme will see over 270 schools benefitting from workshops, talks and demonstrations that are provided free to the schools.

“People more than ever, are conscious of the importance of science and technology for their future,” said Anne Murray, Festival Manager.

“We aim to provide the opportunity to participate in hands-on interactive workshops, where schoolchildren and families get to work on experiments themselves and be inspired and curious as they get to test and experiment with different elements.

Primary school workshops feature “Something Sciencey” with Jane McLoughlin from 15th to 19th November, with a different theme each day to include rockets, gravity, light, materials, and heat. Other primary school workshops include ‘Fantastic DNA in a Box’ by Cell Explorers, ‘Colourful Science’ by GMIT, Scientific Sue’s ‘Science of Dragon Show’, ‘Killaloe Exploration Dome’ and ‘Battle of the Bots’ by STEMBook.

Schools are also invited to attend workshops and tours in Galway Atlantaquaria, Brigit’s Garden and Galway City Museum.

Secondary school students can participate in coding workshops, talks on ‘Science of Superheroes’ by Dr Barry Fitzgerald, learn about bugs and spiders with the ‘Bug Doctor’, Dr Michel Dugon, science demonstration by Declan Holmes and take part in STEM workshops by Brigit’s Garden and STEMBook.

Career Stories

The Career Stories series will feature local scientists and engineers talking to secondary school students about their career path, aiming to inspire them for a career in STEM. In addition, Genesys and NUI Galway will advise career guidance teachers on computing and engineering study and career options at an online event on Friday 19th November.

Art Competition

Students are invited to submit a ‘Creating our Future’ art piece to [email protected] to be in with a chance to win some great prizes. This art competition is supported by the Creative Ireland Programme and Galway City Council. Closing date for Friday entries is Friday 12th November, with winners to be announced on 19th November.

Youth Forum

On Friday November 19th, there will be a gathering of students from Galway city’s secondary schools to discuss a Reimagining of Galway city. They will discuss findings of a survey compiled by the students of Galway Community College as part of their involvement in the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme which focuses on social inclusion, the green and digital transitions, promoting young people’s participation in democratic life and their hope for the future. “Creating our Future reimagining our Cities” in conjunction with the Galway National Park City initiative will be hosted by renowned environmentalist Duncan Stewart.

Tree Planting

As part of the festival, Galway Community College is also organising tree planting days at Lough Atalia where they will be joined by volunteers from the Dominican College and primary schools supported by the Galway National Park City initiative in planting native trees as part of a rewilding programme.

Science on Screen

The Science on Screen Festival Ireland 2021 will screen two films during the Festival.

‘Cooked: Survival By Zip Code’ is a feature film which explores the ways in which class, race and zip code predetermine our chances of survival during environmental crises and ‘Science in Exile’ | TWAS is a short documentary following the stories of four scientists in developing countries, committed to a life of research but recent violence has threatened their lives and forced them to flee their homeland.

For full details on all events visit www.galwayscience.ie