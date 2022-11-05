Win with Galway Science and Technology Festival

It’s time once again for the magnificent Galway Science & Technology Festival. To celebrate it’s return to University of Galway campus on Sunday 13th our in house mad scientist Ollie and Mollie have cooked up an ingenious giveaway this week for the brainiest of our listeners. Tune in to Mollie in the Morning each day this week from 7am for you chance to win a pair of Sony ear buds, all thanks to the 25th Galway Science & Technology Festival (GSTF)!

Welcome to the 25th Galway Science & Technology Festival (GSTF)

Ireland’s premier event for the promotion of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

Galway Science & Technology Festival is celebrating 25 years of promoting STEM. The Festival Exhibition is back on the campus of University of Galway this Sunday 13th November 10am – 6pm

There will be 80 interactive stands and 25 shows and workshops.

Workshops include

Lego, Bugs and Spiders, Dinosaurs, Chemistry experiments, Rockets, gaming, Extracting DNA from bananas

Shows include

Braintastic, Physics with Declan Holmes, Sue McGrath’s Climate Show; 3D space presentation and the Superhero Scientist Dr Barry Fitzgerald

Other events during the two weeks include

The Science of Hurling Wednesday 16th November at 8pm. Tickets €15 available on www.tht.ie an evening of sports science to discuss new technologies, sports stamina and psychology plus the use of artificial intelligence in the game. Analysing one of the fastest games in the world through science and technology.

iFADO Thursday 17th November in the Atlantaquaria at 7pm – an event about Ocean Literacy. This one is a free event

The Music of the Spheres, a discussion on the link between physics and music on Sunday 20th November at 7pm. Tickets €5 available on galwayscience.eventbrite.ie

The Science of Black Panther- Talk by Dr Barry Fitzgerald at the Eye Cinema Tuesday 22nd November at 6.30 and a screening of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Tickets €5 available at the eye cinema website

The Future of Work by Peter Cosgrove – talk on where the jobs will be as this world we live in is constantly changing. A great talk for Career Advice – Thursday 24th November at 7.30pm in the O’Flaherty Theatre, University of Galway. Tickets €5 available on galwayscience.eventbrite.ie

More info

The first Galway Science & Technology Festival (GSTF) took place in 1998 and over the years the Festival has thrilled, inspired, educated and instilled a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in all ages.

The aim of the Festival is to inspire young people to develop an interest in science & technology and consider these fields for their future studies and career. The Festival engages with people of all ages and encourages them to be curious and interested in the world around us.

The 2022 Galway Science & Technology Festival will commence on Sunday 13th November and will run for two weeks, starting with an exciting Exhibition where we partner with many great multi-national, indigenous companies, third level educational institutes, research centres and the wonderful students from local primary and secondary schools that will encapsulate all that is great about STEAM in Galway on Sunday 13th November, 2022 at University of Galway.

During the Festival, online workshops will take place in schools throughout Galway city and county reaching approximately 30,000 students.

The aim of these workshops is to nurture an interest in STEM subjects from the point when students first start school right up to when they are completing secondary school and considering applications to third level study.

The activities also aims to communicate widely to the general public on the relevance of STEM to everyday lives and society.

The Festival activities are provided free of charge, thanks to generous sponsorship and participation by local companies, educational bodies, and state agencies.

The Festival also supports other local bodies including Atlantaquarium, Brigit’s Garden, Marine Institute, Discover Science Projects delivered by CÚRAM, Cell Explorer’s, ReelLife Science to participate throughout the two weeks.

The Festival is a collaboration between local industry and education providers lead by a small team of volunteers, staff and key representatives on the Galway Science and Technology Forum.

