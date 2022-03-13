Win with GALWAY RACES on Molly in the Morning

SADDLE UP – THE GALWAY RACES ARE BACK – FOR ONE AMAZING WEEK THIS JULY.

This week all racing fans are focused on the iconic Cheltenham Festival. Mollie and Ollie are chomping at the bit to give away some race tickets to another iconic racing event this year’s Galway Racing Festival 2022. Yes Galway is rocking again! Tune in to Mollie in the Morning each day this week for a change to win!

To mark the start of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, the team at Galway Races are delighted to offer their racegoers a fantastic €8 off each General Admission Ticket for the Galway Races Summer Festival this July (25th – 31st July). This amazing offer runs for the next 10 days ONLY.

For a limited time only, pre-purchase your tickets online at a never to be seen again price.

Book now via www.galwayraces.com

