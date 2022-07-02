Be a GALWAY RACES Mascot with THE LIVE WIRE

How would you like to be a GALWAY RACES Mascot at this years Galway Summer Races Summer Festival 2022. This week on THE LIVE WIRE Ronan is on the search for a young racing fan who would like honour of walking out from the prestigious Galway Races weight Room to the parade ring with the jockeys for one of prestigious races during this years Summer Racing Festival.

We are looking for a fan aged between 7-11years of age who would like to lead out the jockeys on one of the following days

Day 1: Wednesday 27 th July Galway Plate Day

July Galway Plate Day Day 2: Thursday 28 th July The Guinness Galway Hurdle Day

July The Guinness Galway Hurdle Day Day 3: Sunday 31st July, Mad Hatters family Fun Day

Each child and his/her family will receive racecourse admission, a delicious lunch on the day plus a Galway Races goodie bag and an experience that money just can’t buy! Tune in each day for all the details and your chance to enter.

Book now via www.galwayraces.com

It’s back with one amazing week on offer. The iconic seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival 2022 kicks off on Monday 25th July with the first race at 5.10pm

Regarded as Ireland’s largest horse racing festival, the hugely popular Galway Races boasts superb horse racing, hospitality, entertainment with Live Bands and DJ’s, stunning fashion and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from all over the world.

On the ‘Opening Day’ you will have the pleasure of a The Galway Tenors special performance just before the first race in front of the Grand Stand. You don’t want to miss this!

The racecourse offers a wide variety of hospitality experiences. From panoramic views over looking the race track, to more casual fun group packages, they can offer you a variety of experiences, be it with friends or colleagues. Their all- inclusive ‘Festival Package’ at €35 per person is ideal and very popular for large groups [minimum booking of 10 people applies for group packages]. The team at Galway Races look forward to welcoming you and your friends. See you in Ballybrit!

Remember – tune in for your chance to in with GALWAY RACES on Molly in the Morningw

#GiddyforGalway #GalwayRaces