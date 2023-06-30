Win with GALWAY RACES on Mollie in the Morning: -SADDLE UP – THE GALWAY RACES ARE BACK – FOR ONE AMAZING WEEK THIS JULY. Ollie Turner has some race tickets to giveaway for this year’s most iconic Summer racing event – the Galway Racing Festival 2023.

Tune in to Mollie in the Morning each day this week for a change to win!

Book now via www.galwayraces.com

It’s back with one amazing week on offer. The iconic seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival 2023 kicks off on Monday 31st July with the first race at 5:10pm.

Regarded as Ireland’s largest horse racing festival, the hugely popular Galway Races boasts superb horse racing, hospitality, entertainment with Live Bands and DJ’s, stunning fashion and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from all over the world.

The racecourse offers a wide variety of hospitality experiences. From panoramic views over looking the race track, to more casual fun group packages, they can offer you a variety of experiences, be it with friends or colleagues. Their all- inclusive ‘Festival Package’ at €30 per person is ideal and very popular for large groups [minimum booking of 10 people applies for group packages]. The team at Galway Races look forward to welcoming you and your friends. See you in Ballybrit!

Remember – tune in for your chance to in with GALWAY RACES on Mollie in the Morning

#GiddyforGalway #GalwayRaces