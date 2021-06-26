Win with Galway Races- Funny Bones – on The Live Wire

print

#FunnyBones

#FunnyBones with Galway Races on The Live Wire

How good are your kids at making you laugh?

Who has a real joker in the family?

In association with our friends at Galway Races we are looking for the Funny Bones kids of Galway. We want to hear from the best jokers, those mad, zany, a bit silly, never stops talking kids aged between 8-12 years of age. If you have a son or daughter who is a bright and lively funny bones then send us in a whatsapp voice message – a piece 20-40 sec is all we need and….Think horses!

Hee Haw!!

Whatsapp your kid’s version of the funniest Horsey joke to 087 0958 968 and we’ll pick a few of the best to entertain our listeners next week. We’ll have some Galway Races goodie bags to giveaway and maybe something a little bit special for a really talented boy and girl to do at this year’s Galway Summer Racing Festival.