Win with Galway GAA sponsors Supermac’s on Mollie in the Morning: Supermac’s are proud sponsors of Galway GAA for over 30 years, Supermac’s and The Plaza Group are the perfect pitstop on your journey to Croke Park with The N17 Plaza, The Galway Plaza and The Kinnegad Plaza all enroute to the match.

This week on Mollie in The Morning we’ve got tickets to giveaway to the Galway v Derry All Ireland football Semi final in Croke Park on Saturday July 9th at 5.30pm. Plus we got an extra time prizes of a €200 Plaza Voucher to use on fuel, food or what ever you need! So calling all Galway Football fans – tune in from 7am for your chance to score!

At the Plaza’s there’s plenty of choice with Supermac’s, Papa Johns, SuperSubs, Mac’s Place Deli, Bewley’s Barista, The Moo Parlour and SPAR. You’ll get super food, super choice and super friendly service just of the motorway.

The Plaza group – Always the perfect pitstop on your journey to Croker. Wishing the Galway Footballers the best of luck this weekend.

About Supermac’s

The first Supermacs opened its doors in 1978 on Main Street, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Since that first opening, Supermac’s restaurants have become a firm fixture in towns and cities around Ireland. This family-owned company is the largest indigenous fast food restaurant group with a policy of continued expansion and growth.

The managing director of Supermac’s, Pat McDonagh, identified an opportunity in the locality for a fast food offering while teaching in Kilrickle in Co. Galway. From that first opportunity in Ballinasloe, Supermac’s has grown steadily, bringing its unique brand of wholesomeness and attention to detail to its chain of restaurants across Ireland. The success of the company can be attributed to a number of factors, including a unique and innovative menu, a commitment to quality across all aspects of the business and a strong work ethic, which all define Supermac’s as the number one franchise in Ireland.

Remember to tune in each morning to win with Galway GAA sponsors Supermac’s on Mollie in the Morning