Win with Galway Bay Seafoods on Mollie in the Morning

print

It’s Fishmas!!! We’re are not codding you. This week Mollie and Ollie have a “Fishmas tale” for one and all this festive season and will be giving our listeners a chance to win a superb seafood hamper each morning all compliments of the talented experts at Galway Bay Seafood .

Galway Bay Seafoods © Anita Murphy 2019

Galway Bay Seafoods is a family business, founded in 1950. Fish and seafood are their lifelong passion. BIM Seafood Specialist of the year 2010 Galway Bay Seafoods is Ireland’s No1 Seafood Retailer and holder of the National EIQA award for Food Hygiene and Safety. Set up in 1950 Galway Bay Seafoods has become famous for providing the very best in seafood to homes and businesses across the West of Ireland.

Galway Bay Seafoods © Anita Murphy 2019

Although Galway Bay Seafoods has adapted and changed over the years, one thing which has remained untouched are the values it holds – to provide local, sustainable and ethically caught fish and seafood to the people of Galway.

Chef Kevin Hynes presenting his amazing creations with Galway Bay Seafoods and their new Dock Deli Bar. © Anita Murphy 2018

The latest addition to Galway Bay Seafoods – The Dockside Deli – is simply an extension of this commitment and is proof of the Holland family’s continuous efforts to work to develop a unique seafood destination in the heart of the Galway city.

This week our stunning mouth watering giveaway hampers of top class seafood include:

Christmas Seafood Hamper – A Seafood festive box full of delicious treats like our succulent Aran island fresh crabmeat & crab claws and the amazing Clare Island organic smoked salmon . All beautifully presented in a soft wicker basket with loads of other mouth watering seafood

The Seafood hamper includes some of our Ready to Bake range of Seafood like our new Monkfish with a Chorizo topping and our freshly made Seafood Vol au vents . All made fresh every morning at our seafood kitchen at the docks

The Christmas Seafood Hamper -A Seafood festive box full of delicious treats like our succulent Aran island fresh crabmeat & crab claws and the Hot Smoked Pepper crusted Salmon from their own unique smokery at the Dock All beautifully presented in a soft wicker basket with loads of other mouth watering seafood again but also includes.

A Ready to Bake hamper which includes our Delicious Salmon Wellington ( salmon, spinach & cream cheese ) & herb crusted salmon or cod , & our Hake and Prawn in creamy sauce

A Mixed Hamper based on half the Ready to Bake & half the Christmas hamper but also includes some of their tasty side dishes.

Also made at the Docks kitchen, Galway Bay Seafood low fat, taste packed dishes include

broccoli with green beans, soya ginger & sesame,

glazed carrots with orange poppy and fennel seed,

spiced roasted cauliflower with toasted sunflower seeds

pan roasted smoked paprika potatoes

cumin spiced roasted sweet potato

and more …….https://www.thedocksidedeligalway.com/