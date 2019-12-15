Win with Foster & Allen on The Wagon Wheel

Valerie Hughes once again has some great concert tickets to giveaway this week on The Wagon Wheel. Join Valerie on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 8 to 10pm and again on Saturday between 9 to 12 noon. Tune in each day to find out how you can win Foster and Allen concert tickets.

International Recording artists Foster & Allen are celebrating over 40 years performing together in the music business. Foster & Allen’s style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever. A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!



To celebrate their 46th Anniversary Foster & Allen have given us two tickets to giveaway for their Timeless Memories Tour at the Lough Rea Hotel on Friday January 3rd.

Tickets €30, available at the hotel and through Ticketmaster.

An Ideal Gift Idea this Christmas!