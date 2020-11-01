Flowers.ie celebrates the positive on The Live Wire

This week Flowers.ie has team up once again with Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire to bring a spot of positivity to our current situation.

During COVID-19 and 2020, ordinary citizens are doing extraordinary things. While COVID-19 has brought great fear it has also brought us closer as a nation, community, and as families. It has also shown how resilient and inventive we all can be during challenging times.

This week Ronan Lardner in association with Flowers.ie is asking you to nominate someone who has done something positive for you. We are looking for that someone who looks on the bright side of life, someone who has done something small that has made a big difference, someone who is there when you need them and you can depend on, someone who has always a smile on their face. It can be a neighbour, friend, a parent, a family member, grand parent, work colleague or the man or woman down the street. Tune in each day from 12 noon, get in touch by text or whatsapp and that positive person in your life could win a large flower arrangement and chocolates delivered to their door by Flowers.ie

Flowers.ie competition aims to recognise and celebrate the positivity of this person and acknowledge their contribution to family, society and life in general.

Flowers.ie has been a premier provider of luxury floral arrangements for over a decade, and are currently celebrating their brand new shop opened in Liosban Industrial Estate this August.

Whatever the occasion, their collection of colourful stems, blossoming plants, and flower box arrangements have warmed hearts all across Ireland. For brides, you can meet them in their elegant showroom in Lisbon where they will discuss all your bridal requirements for your special day. Delivering quality, innovation, creative artistry, and dependability, Flowers.ie is also Ireland’s top rated florist across all reviews.