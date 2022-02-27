What is your favourite flavour, roast chicken, salted caramel, basil pesto…..hmmmm. This week it’s all about flavours on Mollie in the Morning as we’ve teamed up with the new [email protected]’s Hotel.

This week Molly and Ollie have a flavour of prizes to give away including:

Carvery Lunch for 6

After Work Dinner & Cocktails for 6

First Holy Communion/Confirmation 3 Course Lunch for 2 Adults & 2 Children,

Sunday Jazz Brunch with Prosecco for 4

Over-night stay in the Executive Suite for 2 persons & a Champagne 3 Course Dinner in the Galwegian Restaurant with Breakfast served to the Room before departure.

So to win just tune in to Mollie in the morning each morning this week from 6:30am.

Flannery’s Hotel Galway has new branding for their food & beverage offerings and is located at Flannery’s Hotel, Old Dublin Road, Galway City East, Galway”

[email protected]’s incorporates

the popular “Frankie’s Bar & Bistro” open 12.00 Noon to 9.00pm Daily and Frankie’s Award Winning Daily Carvery Monday to Saturday 12.00 to 3.00pm which serves all the popular traditional roasts dinner with trimmings served their new Bar Dining Area which has been extended & refurbished to a very high spec and offers a bright airy dining space which is cosy and elegant and ideal for both large and intimate groups.

There is an extensive Gourmet Sandwich Menu to choose from which includes some of the following scrumptious Sambos “Monte Cristo” made with Grilled Turkey, Gouda Cheese, Baked Ham & Mustard Mayonnaise all served within a thick cut bread which has been dipped in Egg, Tandoori Chicken Wrap, BBQ Pulled Pork Bap & the Italian Job.

All sandwiches, baps wraps and rolls are made fresh to order and served with crisps & salad and there is the option to add a cup of fresh soup or fries to your selection. The famous Flannery’s Club Sandwich & popular Cajun Chicken Wrap remain on the menu and there is also the option to create your own sandwich from all the fresh ingredients that are on offer.

The Dessert Menu has a wide selection of home-made Pastries, Desserts & Treats to suit all palates including Boston Cream Cake, Fresh Fruit Tartlets, Victoria Sponge Cake, Chocolate & Strawberry Eclairs, Carrot Cake, Assortment of Bakewell’s, Possets & Mousses and different flavoured Brownies & Cheesecakes. There are also lots of old-time favourites on offer such as Banoffee Pie, Fresh Fruit Pavlova, Sherry Trifle & Crumbles.









It is worth noting that all the ingredients used are locally sourced where possible which creates a fresh vibrant offering ideal for today’s busy professionals on the go! [email protected]’s have also not forgotten their roots and value their loyal customers and are still offering the finest in Roasts, Seafood & daily specials.

Sundays are very Special at F[email protected]’s with Traditional Sunday Lunch served in the Galwegians Restaurant from 12.30 – 3.30pm and a Jazz Brunch 12.30 – 3.30pm in the bar dining space

The Galwegian Restaurant is the ideal venue for group bookings and celebrations i.e. Communions, Confirmations, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Memorial Services, Corporate Lunches & Much much more!

Executive Suite at Flannery’s Hotel Our Executive suite features a bedroom with Super King Size Bed, Bathroom with separate Bath & Shower, Sitting Room, Dining Area and Balcony. Free Wi-Fi, 2 Flat Screen TV’s with Sports & Movies, Nespresso Tea/Coffee making facilities.