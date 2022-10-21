Win with Flannery’s Hotel: What is your favourite Sunday Lunch, roast chicken, bacon and cabbage, roast beef or pork, …..hmmmm. This week it’s all about flavours on Mollie in the Morning as we’ve teamed up with Flannery’s Hotel, Dublin Road Galway.

So to win just tune in to Mollie in the Morning each morning this week from 7am for you chance to win a fab Sunday Lunch or a Sunday Brunch for two, compliments of Flannery’s Hotel

Remember those delicious Roast Lunches with all the trimmings! Well, they are a firm favourite on the menu at Flannery’s Hotel and are there to stay.

Pop in or reserve a table in Flannery’s Hotel, Dublin Rd., Galway on 091 755111.

Flannery’s Hotel was built by the late Frank Flannery and first opened its doors in 1969. The Flannery Family are dedicated seasoned employers with over 50 years’ experience in the hotel industry. Mary Flannery has been at the helm for many of those years. The Hotel has provided employment to a vast number of people over 5 decades.

Flannery’s has become re-owned over the years for its high quality and affordable food offerings. They offer daily carvery, an extensive evening bar food menu, traditional Sunday Lunch & Sunday Brunch with live Jazz music.

Dining at Flannery’s hotel incorporates

The popular “Frankie’s Bar & Bistro” open 12.00 Noon to 9.00pm Daily and Frankie’s Award Winning Daily Carvery Monday to Saturday 12.00 to 3.00pm which serves all the popular traditional roasts dinner with trimmings served their new Bar Dining Area which has been extended & refurbished to a very high spec and offers a bright airy dining space which is cosy and elegant and ideal for both large and intimate groups.

There is an extensive Gourmet Sandwich Menu to choose from which includes some of the following scrumptious Sambos “Monte Cristo” made with Grilled Turkey, Gouda Cheese, Baked Ham & Mustard Mayonnaise all served within a thick cut bread which has been dipped in Egg, Tandoori Chicken Wrap, BBQ Pulled Pork Bap & the Italian Job.

Win with Falnnery’s Hotel on Mollie in the Morning

All sandwiches, baps wraps and rolls are made fresh to order and served with crisps & salad and there is the option to add a cup of fresh soup or fries to your selection. The famous Flannery’s Club Sandwich & popular Cajun Chicken Wrap remain on the menu and there is also the option to create your own sandwich from all the fresh ingredients that are on offer.

The Dessert Menu has a wide selection of home-made Pastries, Desserts & Treats to suit all palates including Boston Cream Cake, Fresh Fruit Tartlets, Victoria Sponge Cake, Chocolate & Strawberry Eclairs, Carrot Cake, Assortment of Bakewell’s, Possets & Mousses and different flavoured Brownies & Cheesecakes. There are also lots of old-time favourites on offer such as Banoffee Pie, Fresh Fruit Pavlova, Sherry Trifle & Crumbles.









It is worth noting that all the ingredients used are locally sourced where possible which creates a fresh vibrant offering ideal for today’s busy professionals on the go! [email protected]’s have also not forgotten their roots and value their loyal customers and are still offering the finest in Roasts, Seafood & daily specials.

Sundays are very Special at [email protected]’s with Traditional Sunday Lunch served in the Galwegians Restaurant from 12.30 – 3.30pm and a Jazz Brunch 12.30 – 3.30pm in the bar dining space

The Galwegian Restaurant is the ideal venue for group bookings and celebrations i.e. Communions, Confirmations, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Memorial Services, Corporate Lunches & Much much more!

Executive Suite at Flannery’s Hotel Our Executive suite features a bedroom with Super King Size Bed, Bathroom with separate Bath & Shower, Sitting Room, Dining Area and Balcony. Free Wi-Fi, 2 Flat Screen TV’s with Sports & Movies, Nespresso Tea/Coffee making facilities.