WIN with Fever Pitch Music Festival on Rise ‘n’ Smile

Alan & Ollie on Rise ‘n’ Smile are giving away 2 weekend passes each day for Fever Pitch Music Festival on the June bank holiday weekend at Galway Airport. Tune in each morning from 6.30 to find out how to win. JUST ADDED The Champions League Final – Spurs & Liverpool live on a big screen on Saturday night.

Fancy spending the June bank holiday with the Waterboys, Gavin James, The Stunning, Aslan, Hothouse Flowers, Jenny Greene, Chasing Abbey and many more then check out Fever Pitch Music Festival, Galway Airport Saturday June 1st and 2nd, tickets available from Eventbrite.ie now. Check out Fever Pitch Music Festival on Facebook for more details.

JUST ADDED – The Champions League Final between Spurs & Liverpool will be shown live on a big screen on Saturday night.