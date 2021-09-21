Win with Europe Direct Ballinalsoe all day Mon 27th

On Monday 27 September 2021, to mark the unveiling of their new Europe Direct plaques, Europe Direct Ballinasloe will be offering you the chance to win one of five €100 One4All vouchers. All you have to do is listen in across the day and text in with the correct answer, so keep listening in because you might just win.

Did you know that as an EU citizen, you have access to a network of information centres which provide timely and factual information on EU matters, promote active European citizenship in schools, and host citizens’ debates and discussions on the future of Europe?

There are seven Europe Direct centres in Ireland – Ballinasloe, Blanchardstown, Clones, Letterkenny, Portlaoise, Sligo and Waterford. The Europe Direct centre with responsibility for Clare, Galway, Longford and Roscommon is based in Ballinasloe in County Galway at Ballinasloe Public Library.

Europe Direct centres are part of a community of 424 Europe Direct centres around Europe whose purpose is to reinforce the important connection between EU institutions and citizens, providing timely and factual information on European matters, and seeking to engage with citizens regarding the state and future of the European Union.



The centres will organise citizens’ dialogues and participatory events. They will offer relevant information on EU policies and priorities and will also help the Commission keep track of local sensitivities linked to EU policies.

The centres will also promote active European citizenship in schools and coordinate with other EU networks in the regions, ensuring easier local access to information for citizens, organisations and businesses.



Europe Direct Ballinasloe is based at Ballinasloe Public Library and may be contacted via email [email protected] and followed on Facebook and Twitter @EDBallinasloe.