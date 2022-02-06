Win with Eskimo-3 Oil on Mollie in the Morning

Win A Family Hamper From Eskimo-3 Worth €150 this week on Mollie in the Morning. Mollie and Ollie will also giveaway a three month supply of Eskimo Oil Monday to Thursday. So – keep your family in tip top health for Spring tune in to Mollie and Ollie from 6:30 each morning this week!

Looking for ways to support your family’s health as we head into Spring?

Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for every stage of development, from early infancy right up to adulthood. They support many systems in the body, helping concentration and learning, maintaining a healthy immune system, and supporting heart, eye, bone and skin health. However, many of us don’t get enough Omega-3s in our diet.

Eskimo-3 is a unique pure fish oil supplement containing a healthy balance of Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, as well as vitamins D and E. Their range has products for all ages, with fun orange and tutti-frutti flavours for kids, and liquid, capsule or easy-to-swallow chewable formulas.

