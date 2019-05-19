Win with Destination Westport on The Live Wire

Want a family getaway? Ronan on The Live Wire has just the thing for you. Destination Westport are giving you the chance to win a fabulous family break each day. To win a stay in the Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Woods Hotel, Clew Bay Hotel, Westport Coast Hotel, or Wyatt Hotel tune in to Ronan on The Live Wire from 12.

Make Westport the centre of your family holiday this summer, Ireland’s original and best-loved holiday destination. Discover the magic of beautiful Westport House and the thrill of its Pirate Adventure Park. Cycle the stunning Great Western Greenway to Achill Island. Wander around the bustling, colourful town, and enjoy some mouth-watering fresh, local food. Catch a lively trad session. Climb Croagh Patrick, or lounge about on one of the long sandy beaches that lie at its feet… A seaside haven on the shores of Clew Bay with tons of activities and buckets of charm, Westport has it all. It’s what family memories are made of!

Destination Westport are giving you the chance to win a fabulous family break to include:

1 Nights Bed & Breakfast for 2 Adults and 2 Children in the

4 Star Castlecourt Hotel

4 Star Westport Woods Hotel

Clew Bay Hotel in the Heart of Westport

4 Star Westport Coast Hotel

Wyatt Hotel in the Heart of Westport

