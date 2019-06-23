Win with Destination Westport on The Live Wire

Want a family getaway? Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire has just the thing for you. Destination Westport is giving you the chance to win a fabulous family break EVERY DAY THIS WEEK!. To win a four star stay in the Knockranny House Hotel, Hotel Westport, Mill Times Hotel, Westport Plaza, or Harbour Mill Apartments tune in to Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 noon.

Make Westport the centre of your family holiday this summer, Ireland’s original and best-loved holiday destination. Discover the magic of beautiful Westport House and the thrill of its Pirate Adventure Park. Cycle the stunning Great Western Greenway to Achill Island. Wander around the bustling, colourful town, and enjoy some mouth-watering fresh, local food. Catch a lively trad session. Climb Croagh Patrick, or lounge about on one of the long sandy beaches that lie at its feet… A seaside haven on the shores of Clew Bay with tons of activities and buckets of charm, Westport has it all. It’s what family memories are made of!

Destination Westport are giving you the chance to win a fabulous family break to include:

This week we have a 1 Nights Bed & Breakfast stay for 2 Adults and 2 Children in the

For more information, go to destinationwestport.com