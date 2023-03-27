Win with Cultivate Credit Unions: This week on The Live Wire Ronan Larder has teamed up with Galway Credit Unions to announce their inaugural National Cultivate Week.

Galway Credit Unions National Cultivate week is a celebration of the credit unions’ commitment to the farming community. So, all this week Ronan will be giving our farming audience a chance to win a €100 voucher for their local farming co-op store. Tune in from 12 each day this week.

Taking place from March 27th to April 2nd, 2023, National Cultivate Week will bring Credit Unions and their Members together throughout the country to celebrate farmers and the contribution they make to our local communities.

Cultivate is an initiative by the credit unions to provide short to medium term loan support built specifically around the growing needs of credit union farming members. Cultivate Credit Unions pride themselves on their ability to support local farmers on their journey towards sustainable enterprises while having a positive impact on local economies.

In Galway, Naomh Brendan Credit Union Loughrea, Gort Credit Union, Ballinasloe Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union, Tuam are all involved with Cultivate Week. This week the credit unions will be doing mart visits to get out and talk to farmers and will also be hosting a webinar on March 29th at 8pm called “The Farming Outlook – Spring 2023”.

The panel for the webinar has been confirmed:

Breian Carroll , ACA Advisor

, ACA Advisor Adam Woods, Beef Editor, Irish Farmers Journal

Beef Editor, Irish Farmers Journal Philip O’Connor, Head of Farm Support, ifac

You can register for the event through HERE.

