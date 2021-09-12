Win with Corrib Oil Deli on The Live Wire

print

Ronan on The Live Wire will give away a €100 Corrib Oil Gift Card, every day this week. You can spend your €100 Corrib Gift Card on anything at their 20 service stations located in the West, Midlands and South West! Tune in from 12 noon for a chance to enter.

The choice is yours – so from breakfast rolls, freshly baked produce from Corrib Bakery, dinners made instore at Corrib Deli, some groceries or fuel for the car there are endless possibilities – Not to mention put it towards some home heating oil for the winter!!!







Check out the locations for all their service stations and depots at Corriboil.com

At Corrib Oil, they pride themselves on their friendly, local service, competitive heating oil prices, and reliable home heating oil deliveries; that’s why some of their customers have been with them for over 30 years!

Get a free online quote now for the cheapest home heating oil prices and an efficient, reliable delivery service to your area at Corriboil.com