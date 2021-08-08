WIN with COMFORT KEEPERS on THE LIVE WIRE

print

Healthcare assistants working throughout our communities have played a pivotal role in helping and supporting people in their own homes during the pandemic. They quickly adapted to a new way of working from the onset of COVID-19, including additional training and the correct use of PPE to protect themselves and their clients.

This is a growing industry in this country as our population ages; now more than ever people want to stay at home and be cared for in their own environment for as long as they can.

Often described as “godsends’, healthcare assistants enjoy tremendous work satisfaction from making a positive impact on their clients’ daily lives. They also get to meet different types of people, have varied days and can avail themselves of great career progression if they choose.

To be a successful healthcare assistant you need a caring nature and a passion for helping people. You also need to be open-minded, a good listener and communicator, have empathy and respect for others, and be highly adaptable because you are dealing with a variety of family members and personalities.

“Some days I might be the only person they see.”

Here Paula Molloy, a healthcare assistant/carer, shares the special relationship she has built with the people that she cares for and explains the job satisfaction her role affords her.

Paula has been working as a healthcare assistant for the last seven years with Comfort Keepers and has seen the relationship change since Covid-19 hit. While the pandemic hasn’t affected Paula’s work, she feels that this period has brought her closer to her clients. “For them, there’s less of their family coming into them. Some days I might be the only person that they see because of Covid, except for some of the family who lives in with them. Most wouldn’t see their grandchildren.” She explained how the relationship developed. “I’ve been going to some of my clients since I started with Comfort Keepers. You get to know them and their families. In some instances, I see them more than I see my own family. Some calls you could be on three times a day; morning, lunch and evening. You build up a very good relationship with them.”

According to Paula, the most rewarding aspect of her job is the feeling that she’s making a difference in her clients’ lives. “The clients are waiting for you to come in and looking forward to it. They get so used to you being there. Some clients, when I started with them, had never had carers, they didn’t want carers and now wouldn’t be without them. It’s great to be able to help them with things that they’re not able to do for themselves. Especially people who live on their own. I have quite a few clients that live on their own. Even to just change the beds or put fresh laundry on for them makes all the difference. That’s a good feeling.”

It’s not only the clients that benefit from Paula and her colleagues’ work. Their families recognise the importance of the carer too. “The families know that their loved one is being looked after and that you’re helping them, especially in situations where the family is out working and not back until evening time.”

Paula worked in a nursing home before joining the Comfort Keepers team and she appreciates the variety in her current role. “I wouldn’t go back to the nursing home environment, working 12-hour shifts in the one place. I found that very hard. I like the variety now, moving around and seeing somebody different all the time.”

She also gets great support from the team at Comfort Keepers head office. “The staff in the office have been very good to me. They’re always only a phone call away. If you have any problems, just lift the phone and they’ll assist you. There’s good back up there”.

Paula’s duties consist of personal and domestic care. She helps clients get ready for the day, prepares their breakfast and other meals and then assists them to get ready for bed. Sometimes her clients are simply looking for a chat, as Paula may be the only person that they see that day. She enjoys the sense of community the role gives her. Most of her clients live within a 10-mile radius. “Nine times out of ten when I get a call about a new client, I would already know that person.”

