Win with Coláiste Néifinn on The A List

How would you like to WIN a Scholarship to attend any one of Coláiste Néifinn courses this year!

Coláiste Néifinn is an Irish Summer College for 12-18 year olds. They run courses in four locations, Glenamaddy, Athenry, Castlebar & Ballina.

The Glenamaddy and Castlebar course will run from 27/6/22 – 8/7/22.

The Athenry & Ballina course will run from 11/7/22 – 22/7/22.

Coláiste Néifinn course run from 10am to 4pm for 10 days.

So if you have a youngster who would like to attend a course with Coláiste Néifinn then tune in to The A List with Marc Roberts!

A typical day in Coláiste Néifinn consists of classes, a supervised lunch, sport (basketball, volleyball, Gaelic, Soccer, Rounders, Hurling and novelty games). This year they will also be incorporating cycling and art classes into their timetable.

All their activities are done through Irish and they have a very simple motto “Is fearr Gaeilge briste ná béarla cliste” – in other words it is better to have broken Irish than clever English.

A deposit of €50 is required to secure a place. Total cost is €250. You can book your place on our website www.colaisteneifinn.com or you can contact them on 087 1161573.