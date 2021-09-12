Win with Coco To Go on Mollie in the Morning

print

To celebrate the opening of the Coco To Go outlet, Williamsgate St. on Mollie in the Morning, Mollie and Ollie are giving listeners a chance to win a €100 Coco Café voucher each morning!

Coco Café opened at Salthill in 2009 and was an instant success, quickly becoming a popular destination with tourists and locals alike. Now Coco Café has opened a new ‘To Go’ outlet in the heart of Galway city – Coco To Go, No. 2 Williamsgate Street, on the corner near Eyre Square.

Coco To Go offers a full range of coffee, specialty teas and iced coffees along with a huge range of sandwiches and baguettes made daily to go. Drop in to Coco To Go for a fresh selection of pastries and scones and porridge scones made fresh daily with loads of options.

Customers can choose from fruit pots and over night oats – all delicious -just grab and go!

Coco cafe has always a reputation for serving the very best of coffee to it’s customers. Now at Coco to Go there is an extensive range to choose from- like the Java Republic full range of retail coffee, a variety of blends to suit all taste buds from light blends and dark roasts.

Cafe to Go supplies coffee for home use, ground or beans to suit any machine for domestic use. There are loads of options to choose from including limited edition, single origin options for some really cool flavours. Not only do they supply coffee but they also sell equipment for home use, i.e. chemex flasks, French press, aero press, for all you coffee experts and enthusiasts out there.

Coco Cafe has three locations across Galway city

Salthill Promenade

Liosban Industrial Estate

and now the latest addition -No.2 Williamsgate Street (ToGo only)

Coco To Go is open 7.30am-5pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 4pm on Sundays